St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,339 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.58. 2,256,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.00.

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

