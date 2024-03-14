St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,753 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. General Electric comprises approximately 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.71. 4,051,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

