St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 81,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $161.47. 2,632,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.