STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 0.83. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 369.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 110.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

