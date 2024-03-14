Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Sells $174,860.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

