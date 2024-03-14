Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stericycle stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $22,644,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $24,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

