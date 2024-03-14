Stifel Nicolaus Trims Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Target Price to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWEL. TD Securities downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.92.

Shares of TSE JWEL traded down C$4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,366. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$34.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

