STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,581 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.