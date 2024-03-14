Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 57,506 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 31,953 call options.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 8,129,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,771,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

