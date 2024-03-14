StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $6,801,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.