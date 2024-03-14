StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

