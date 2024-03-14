StockNews.com Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

