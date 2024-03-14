StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

