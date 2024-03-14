StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.