StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Further Reading

