StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.