StockNews.com Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of C opened at $57.76 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

