StockNews.com Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LEG opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.18. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -184.00%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

