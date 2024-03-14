Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $252.93 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002250 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $252.93 million and approximately $105.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.81 or 0.05420364 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00075628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00019525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,565,687 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

