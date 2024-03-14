Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $34.70. 251,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 563,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -40.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,724,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

