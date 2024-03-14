Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,929 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

