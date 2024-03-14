Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 297,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

