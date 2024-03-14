Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $234.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $235.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

