Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 10,767 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.00 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

