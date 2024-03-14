Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 6,289 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

