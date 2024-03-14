SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) CEO Michael G. Rippey Sells 122,533 Shares of Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXC

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.