Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Paul S. Mathews Sells 9,500 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $570.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

