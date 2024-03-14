Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Paul S. Mathews Sells 9,500 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $570.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
