Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,164,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 1,471,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.7 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $11.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $48.01.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of Suzuki Motor are scheduled to split on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.