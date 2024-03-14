Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 2.3%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.86. 617,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,237,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SG

Sweetgreen Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,555 shares of company stock worth $2,322,939. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.