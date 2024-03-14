Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $434.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

