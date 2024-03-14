Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $421.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

