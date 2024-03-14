Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

