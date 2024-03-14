Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

