Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.