Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

