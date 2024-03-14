Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $283.89 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $289.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

