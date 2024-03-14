Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 834 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

NYSE EOG opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

