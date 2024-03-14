Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,544 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $154.25 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

