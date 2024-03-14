Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

FANG stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.53.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

