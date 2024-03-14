Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.03 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $246.11 million and $7.03 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,828.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00615644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00145648 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 781,803,033 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.