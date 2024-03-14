System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 2.9%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 398 ($5.10). 2,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.77) price target on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £53.13 million, a PE ratio of 4,190.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 367.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.33.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

