T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $97.30 Average PT from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.60 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,847 shares of company stock worth $2,423,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

