T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 424,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $242,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,212. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

