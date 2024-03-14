Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $314,115.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,172,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,433,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Taboola.com’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

