Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 424.0 days.
Talanx Price Performance
TNXXF stock remained flat at C$63.01 during trading on Thursday. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$62.53 and a 52 week high of C$69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.13.
About Talanx
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talanx
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.