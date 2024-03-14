Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 14th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Shares of TLOFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 105,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.31.
Talon Metals Company Profile
