Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 14th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Shares of TLOFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 105,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.