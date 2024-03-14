Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 6%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.10. 519,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 605,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
