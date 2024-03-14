Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 6%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.10. 519,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 605,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $940.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

