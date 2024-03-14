Target Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Target has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.