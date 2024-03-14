TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 48.3% in February

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TATT

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TATT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,026. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.