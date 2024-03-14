Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 107,990 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,503 shares of company stock worth $8,916,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

