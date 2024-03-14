Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 58,000 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of KB Financial Group worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KB stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

